Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Increased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,377 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

