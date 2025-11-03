Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

