Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

