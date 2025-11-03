Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

