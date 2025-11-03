Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

