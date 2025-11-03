Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.