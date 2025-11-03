Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

