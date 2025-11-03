Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

