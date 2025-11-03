Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Raised by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

