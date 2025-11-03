Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Increased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.