AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.76.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

