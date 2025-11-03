AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3,058.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $120.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

