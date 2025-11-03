AlphaQuest LLC Buys 590 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.94.

NYSE:PEN opened at $227.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.49.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,972.90. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,339. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $16,322,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

