AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. $TCMD

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,200.44. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.93 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

