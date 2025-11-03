AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Verint Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2,180.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.