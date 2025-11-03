AlphaQuest LLC Has $208,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.