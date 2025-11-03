AlphaQuest LLC Has $218,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. $FBRX

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

