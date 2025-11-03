AlphaQuest LLC Has $218,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. $FBRX

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRX
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ServiceNow’s 5-for-1 Split Is a Signal for Investors to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.