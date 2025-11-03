AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 491.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.88%. Asana’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $18,269,298.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,555,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. This represents a 43.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,755,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,346,865.52. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,367,437 shares of company stock worth $32,696,491 and have sold 2,427,928 shares worth $36,497,981. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

