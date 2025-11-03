AlphaQuest LLC Sells 18,370 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $701,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 303,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 170,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 200,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

