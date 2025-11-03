AlphaQuest LLC Sells 633 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.68.
Insider Activity
In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,994 shares of company stock worth $32,176,737. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roblox Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:RBLX opened at $113.35 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.61.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
