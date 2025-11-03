AlphaQuest LLC Sells 8,013 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 233.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

