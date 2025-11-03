ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 219,900 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. 51,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

