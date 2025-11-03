Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $250.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

