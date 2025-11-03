Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.1% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

