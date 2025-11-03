Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Summa Corp.

Summa Corp. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Summa Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summa Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Arete upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.