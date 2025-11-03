Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

