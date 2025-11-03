Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 199,297 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $286,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

