ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.80. ANA shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

ANA Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

