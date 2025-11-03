Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (ABBV, ABR, ACLX, ALK, ALRS, AME, AMP, AMTB, AMZN, AON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 3rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $204.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $601.00 to $550.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $550.00 to $530.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $264.00 to $289.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by China Renaissance from $278.00 to $300.00. China Renaissance currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $419.00 to $416.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $98.00 to $65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.10 to $7.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $155.00 to $157.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $264.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $257.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $325.00 to $265.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $200.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $103.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $148.00 to $158.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $17.00 to $24.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $108.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $235.00 to $239.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $16.00 to $19.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $50.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $133.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.90 to $7.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $279.00 to $271.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $149.00 to $147.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $342.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $226.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $149.00 to $171.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $117.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $190.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $455.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $356.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $174.00 to $175.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $144.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $213.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $521.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $464.00 to $474.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $249.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $236.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $248.00 to $253.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $260.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $4.50. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $27.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $317.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $469.00 to $517.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $65.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $205.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $105.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $106.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $62.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $111.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $128.00 to $155.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

