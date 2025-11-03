Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.