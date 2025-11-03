Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $146,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 68,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

