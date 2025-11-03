Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.2050. Approximately 952,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,935,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,111.90. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl N. Kraus sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $141,904.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,325. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 276,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

