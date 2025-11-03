Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $38.8710. Approximately 228,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 739,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 6.3%

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 53.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.