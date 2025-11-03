Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.7460. 53,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 336,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Astrana Health Trading Up 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Astrana Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

