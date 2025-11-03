Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $9.00. Atos shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Atos Stock Down 21.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.