Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 113,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 161,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AUGO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aura Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,744,000. North of South Capital LLP bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

Further Reading

