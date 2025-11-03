Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,429,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 649,445 shares.The stock last traded at $89.0730 and had previously closed at $89.21.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.