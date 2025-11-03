Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

