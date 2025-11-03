Bessemer Group Inc. Has $499,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 28.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,285,000 after purchasing an additional 323,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Assurant by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $212.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

