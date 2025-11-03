Bessemer Group Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 84.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 73.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 23.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $254.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $326.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.08.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,034.20. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.07, for a total transaction of $955,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,186. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,603 shares of company stock valued at $12,583,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

