Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,648 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get News alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 5.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,081,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.