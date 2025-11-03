Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,067 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,634,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,894,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,696,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,152,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.12.

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

