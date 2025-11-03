Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 165,396,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 95,805,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
