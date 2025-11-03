Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. 161,013,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 95,785,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

