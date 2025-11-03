Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. New Street Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

