BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.13.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$93.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,839. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22. Metro has a one year low of C$82.34 and a one year high of C$109.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

