BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.13.
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.
