Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 4417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.0550.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brenntag

Brenntag Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.