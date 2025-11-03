Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.41 and last traded at $104.3450, with a volume of 383395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $156.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 502,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $68,695,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

