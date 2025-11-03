BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Has $383.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 992,997 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 29.8% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $383,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $250.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.