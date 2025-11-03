Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,281,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.